Metallica Release 'Fade To Black' Video

The tune was the lead single from the band's second album, "Ride The Lightning", which peaked at No. 48 on the Billboard 200 on its way to US sales of more than 6 million copies.

Metallica are currently playing arena dates across Europe in support of their tenth album, "Hardwired…To Self-Destruct." The veteran metal outfit are encouraging fans at home across the United States to volunteer for a day at the community food banks the band supported during last summer's North American tour. Read more and watch the video here.