News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Ozzy Osbourne Kicks Off His Farewell Tour
04-29-2018
.
Ozzy Osbourne

(hennemusic) Ozzy Osbourne launched his farewell tour at the Welcome To Rockville festival in Jacksonville, FL on April 27, and video from the event is streaming online.

The iconic rocker's 14-song set opened with the title track to his 1983 album, "Bark At The Moon", alongside a lineup that included guitarist Zakk Wylde, bassist Rob "Blasko" Nicholson, drummer Tommy Clufetos and keyboardist Adam Wakeman.

Osbourne delivered tracks from his solo catalog while also featuring a pair of Black Sabbath classics, "War Pigs" and "Paranoid."

The planned three-year "No More Tours 2" trek - which celebrates five decades of music since the 1970 release of Black Sabbath's self-titled debut album - will mark the end of global touring for the legendary rocker by the time it wraps up in 2020.

Osbourne has teamed with the Love, Hope, Strength Foundation for the tour. Founded by cancer survivors, LHS works to raise awareness and to expand the bone marrow donor registry through their "Get On The List" campaign, with a mission to save lives … one concert at a time. here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Ozzy Osbourne MP3s, CDs, DVDs and more

Ozzy Osbourne T-shirts and Posters

More Ozzy Osbourne News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Ozzy Osbourne Kicks Off His Farewell Tour

Ozzy Osbourne Goes Nashville With Limited Timed Exhibit

The Osbournes Release New Episode- Alice Cooper's Jesus Christ Superstar Performance Goes Online- Bret Michaels Playing Free Show- more

Ozzy Osbourne Shares Star Wars And Black Sabbath Mashup Video

The Osbournes Making A Comeback Next Month

Ozzy Osbourne Addresses Idea Of Blizzard Full Album Shows

Ozzy Osbourne Wants To Make New Album Following Final Tour

Ozzy Osbourne Says He Is Not Retiring Despite Final Tour

Ozzy Osbourne Announces His First Legs Of Final Tour

Ozzy Osbourne Announces His Farewell Tour 2017 In Review


advertisement


News Reports
Day in Rock:
Ozzy Osbourne Kicks Off His Farewell Tour- Mastodon Release Animated Clandestiny Video- Ace Frehley Streams His New Single 'Bronx Boy'- Def Leppard Look Way Back- more

Fleetwood Mac Reveal Details Of Lindsey Buckingham Split- Muse Announce Special One Night Only Movie Theater Event- Rolling Stones Announce Massive Box Set- more

Fleetwood Mac Announce Massive Tour- Original Guns N' Roses Star Recruits American Idol For Band- Killswitch Engage Cancel Dates For Medical Reasons- more

Page Too:
Ace Frehley Streams New Song- KISS Plot Massive Tour- Tool Preview New Song- Dave Grohl Adopts Fan- Mike Shinoda Premieres New Track- Greta Van Fleet- more

Metallica Night- Incubus Announce Summer Tour- The Forum Turned Purple For Prince- Bullet For My Valentine Release New Video and more

Ace Frehley Leads KISS Expo Lineup- Pantera Tease New Home Video- Cave In Tribute Caleb Scofield- The Damned Score Career 1st- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Ozzy Osbourne Kicks Off His Farewell Tour

Mastodon Release Animated Clandestiny Video

Ace Frehley Streams His New Single 'Bronx Boy'

U2 Release 'Love Is Bigger Than Anything In Its Way' Video

Def Leppard Stream Pyromania Era Footage

Metallica Release 'Fade To Black' Video

Fishbone Early 80s Lineup Launch Reunion Tour

Anthrax Release Live 'Madhouse' Video

Lamb Of God Stream New Song and Announce Album Release

The Alarm Announce New Album and Tour

Flotsam And Jetsam Announce New Member

Singled Out: Don Gallardo's Still Here

- more

Page Too News Stories
Ace Frehley Streams New Song- KISS Plot Massive Tour- Tool Preview New Song- Dave Grohl Adopts Fan- Mike Shinoda Premieres New Track- Greta Van Fleet- more

Brantley Gilbert Tributes Nashville Waffle House Hero James Shaw Jr.

Avicii's Family Release Statement About His Death

Singled Out: Duncan Morley's Find You Now Feat Rick Ross

Metallica Night- Incubus Announce Summer Tour- The Forum Turned Purple For Prince- Bullet For My Valentine Release New Video and more

Singled Out: Alezzandra's Bad Girl in Heaven, Good Girl in Hell

Ace Frehley Leads KISS Expo Lineup- Pantera Tease New Home Video- Cave In Tribute Caleb Scofield- The Damned Score Career 1st- More

Cary Brothers Streaming New Album Online Ahead Of Release

Singled Out: Liv Lombardi's Freedom Girl

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

TBT: Linkin Park - Hybrid Theory

Vegas Goes Country For ACM Weekend

Jennifer Lyn & the Groove Revival - Badlands

MorleyView Desmond Child

Road Trip: Go Nuts for Florence, South Carolina

Caught In The Act: Richie Kotzen In Naperville

On The Record: Record Store Day Edition

Caught In The Act: Ann Wilson Of Heart

Travel News, Trips and Tips: 420 Edition

On The Record: Rock 'N' Rolla's UFO Turntable

Caught In The Act: John Corabi Live In Illinois

- more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.