U2 Release 'Love Is Bigger Than Anything In Its Way' Video
04-29-2018
U2

(hennemusic) U2 have released a video for "Love Is Bigger Than Anything In Its Way" as the latest single from 2017's "Songs Of Experience." Directed by David Mushegain, the clip presents images of various youth cultures in the band's native Ireland without displaying the rock icons themselves.

"'Love is bigger than anything in its way' is such a strong message, especially when the world is in such turmoil," Mushegain tells Vogue. "I think the message is be yourself, but also have some fun in life and expressing yourself."

Filmed with a cinema camera and no crew, the director was familiar with about half of the cast prior to filming having photographed many of them on a previous visit to the country. Read more and watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

