|
Geoff Tate Announces New Operation: Mindcrime Anniversary Tour Dates
.
Original Queensryche frontman Geoff Tate has announced a new UK leg of his tour to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the "Operation: Mindcrime" album. The new dates follow last year's European trek celebrating the landmark album and will be kicking off on November 21st in Aberdeen at The Assembly and concluding on December 5th in Hull at O'Rileys. Tate's band will be supporting on the upcoming dates by the up and coming band Till Death Do Us Part, which features his daughter Emily as the frontwoman. See the dates below: November December
The new dates follow last year's European trek celebrating the landmark album and will be kicking off on November 21st in Aberdeen at The Assembly and concluding on December 5th in Hull at O'Rileys.
Tate's band will be supporting on the upcoming dates by the up and coming band Till Death Do Us Part, which features his daughter Emily as the frontwoman. See the dates below:
November
December