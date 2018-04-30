News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Geoff Tate Announces New Operation: Mindcrime Anniversary Tour Dates
04-30-2018
.
Geoff Tate

Original Queensryche frontman Geoff Tate has announced a new UK leg of his tour to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the "Operation: Mindcrime" album.

The new dates follow last year's European trek celebrating the landmark album and will be kicking off on November 21st in Aberdeen at The Assembly and concluding on December 5th in Hull at O'Rileys.

Tate's band will be supporting on the upcoming dates by the up and coming band Till Death Do Us Part, which features his daughter Emily as the frontwoman. See the dates below:

November
21 - Aberdeen - The Assembly
22 - Edinburgh - Bannermans Ban
23 - Blackpool - The Waterloo Music Bar
24 - Troon - Winter Storm
26 - Newcastle - Trillians
27 - York - Fibbers: Live Music Venue
28 - Evesham - The Iron Road
29 - Stoke - Eleven
30 - Pontypridd - Muni Arts Centre

December
1 - London - The Underworld Camden
3 - Leeds - Brudenell Social Club
4 - Norwich - The Waterfront
5 - Hull - O'Rileys

