Geoff Tate Announces New Operation: Mindcrime Anniversary Tour Dates

The new dates follow last year's European trek celebrating the landmark album and will be kicking off on November 21st in Aberdeen at The Assembly and concluding on December 5th in Hull at O'Rileys.

Tate's band will be supporting on the upcoming dates by the up and coming band Till Death Do Us Part, which features his daughter Emily as the frontwoman. See the dates below:

November

21 - Aberdeen - The Assembly

22 - Edinburgh - Bannermans Ban

23 - Blackpool - The Waterloo Music Bar

24 - Troon - Winter Storm

26 - Newcastle - Trillians

27 - York - Fibbers: Live Music Venue

28 - Evesham - The Iron Road

29 - Stoke - Eleven

30 - Pontypridd - Muni Arts Centre

December

1 - London - The Underworld Camden

3 - Leeds - Brudenell Social Club

4 - Norwich - The Waterfront

5 - Hull - O'Rileys