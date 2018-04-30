|
Ghost Announce First Arena Dates and Reveal Where Papas Go
.
Ghost announced that they will be playing their very first arena headline dates this fall in support of their forthcoming album "Prequelle" which will be hitting stores on June 1st. The band announced that they will perform at the Forum in Inglewood, CA (Los Angeles) on November 16, 2018, and Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY on December 15, 2018. Tickets go on sale on this Friday, May 4th at 10:00am local time.
