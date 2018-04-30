News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Ghost Announce First Arena Dates and Reveal Where Papas Go
04-30-2018
Ghost

Ghost announced that they will be playing their very first arena headline dates this fall in support of their forthcoming album "Prequelle" which will be hitting stores on June 1st.

The band announced that they will perform at the Forum in Inglewood, CA (Los Angeles) on November 16, 2018, and Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY on December 15, 2018. Tickets go on sale on this Friday, May 4th at 10:00am local time.

Ghost broke news of the arena performances Monday morning with a special press conference helmed by Papa Nihil and Sister Imperator at Irving Plaza in New York City. Watch their special sermon via the band's Facebook HERE. The duo also debuted the Chapter Three: Back on the Road live at the event, finally putting to rest the age old question of where all the Papas go. Watch it here.

