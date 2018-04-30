News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Mastodon And Dinosaur Jr Announce North American Tour
04-30-2018
Mastodon

As Mastodon prepare to launch a tour with Primus they have announced that they will follow up that trek with a new North American tour that will feature Dinosaur Jr.

The tour with Primus kicks off on May 6th in Denver and once that wraps up the band will be hitting the road for the newly announced dates on September 1st in Edmonton, AB, CAN at the North Alberta Jubilee Auditorium.


Mastodon had this to say, "We are so stoked to be doing a proper Canadian and far North American cities tour with the legendary Dinosaur Jr. We've been talking about it for years and it's finally happening!! We hope to see you there!!"

Mastodon with Special Guests Dinosaur Jr Dates:
Sep 01 Edmonton, AB, CAN North Alberta Jubilee Auditorium
Sep 02 Calgary, AB, CAN Grey Eagle Centre
Sep 04 Saskatoon, SK, CAN O'Brians Event Centre
Sep 06 Winnipeg, MB, CAN Burton Cummings Theatre
Sep 07 Duluth, MN Duluth Heritage Center
Sep 08 Sioux City, IA Anthem at Hard Rock Casino
Sep 11 Milwaukee, WI Eagles Ballroom
Sep 12 Cleveland, OH Agora Theatre
Sep 14 Ft. Wayne, IN Clyde Theatre
Sep 15 Grand Rapids, MI 20 Monroe Live
Sep 16 London ON, CAN London Concert Theatre
Sep 17 Kitchener, ON, CAN Elements
Sep 19 Hamilton, ON, CAN First Ontario Concert Hall

Mastodon And Dinosaur Jr Announce North American Tour

