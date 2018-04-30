Mastodon And Dinosaur Jr Announce North American Tour

The tour with Primus kicks off on May 6th in Denver and once that wraps up the band will be hitting the road for the newly announced dates on September 1st in Edmonton, AB, CAN at the North Alberta Jubilee Auditorium.



Mastodon had this to say, "We are so stoked to be doing a proper Canadian and far North American cities tour with the legendary Dinosaur Jr. We've been talking about it for years and it's finally happening!! We hope to see you there!!"

Mastodon with Special Guests Dinosaur Jr Dates:

Sep 01 Edmonton, AB, CAN North Alberta Jubilee Auditorium

Sep 02 Calgary, AB, CAN Grey Eagle Centre

Sep 04 Saskatoon, SK, CAN O'Brians Event Centre

Sep 06 Winnipeg, MB, CAN Burton Cummings Theatre

Sep 07 Duluth, MN Duluth Heritage Center

Sep 08 Sioux City, IA Anthem at Hard Rock Casino

Sep 11 Milwaukee, WI Eagles Ballroom

Sep 12 Cleveland, OH Agora Theatre

Sep 14 Ft. Wayne, IN Clyde Theatre

Sep 15 Grand Rapids, MI 20 Monroe Live

Sep 16 London ON, CAN London Concert Theatre

Sep 17 Kitchener, ON, CAN Elements

Sep 19 Hamilton, ON, CAN First Ontario Concert Hall