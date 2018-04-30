|
Sebastian Bach Reacts To Oldest Record Store In Canada Closing
.
Former Skid Row frontman Sebastian Bach shared the sad news via social media that the oldest record store in Canada has been forced to close after over four and half decades. He wrote, "Today, my favorite record store in the world, the oldest running record store in Canada, Moondance Music closes its doors after 46 years of rock n' roll. Go there for me one last time and shoot some video, I would love to see it and post it on the page. "To Mike Moon, I can't begin to tell you how much it kills me that I can't come up there one last time. That I can't ever go through the racks at your store ever again. I don't even know if you know, or the city of Peterborough knows, how much you and your store meant to me and my friends. And my family. "The fact that Moondance is ending the same month that I turn 50 is pretty wild to me. You have outlasted so many changes in the music industry and changes in Peterborough especially. Would have loved to see the store continue with all the changes coming in Canada this summer. Maybe someday Moondance can return and be a rock n' roll hotpot of a new generation. "Please keep the sign, buddy. I know you will! Sure wish I could be there right now. Hope to see you this summer when we will roll through the area! Would love to see your rock collection someday, bet you have tons of rare stuff that we would all freak out about! "Thank you so much for showing us a lifetime of rock n' roll! Way to go man!"
