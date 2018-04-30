News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Sebastian Bach Reacts To Oldest Record Store In Canada Closing
04-30-2018
Sebastian Bach

Former Skid Row frontman Sebastian Bach shared the sad news via social media that the oldest record store in Canada has been forced to close after over four and half decades.

He wrote, "Today, my favorite record store in the world, the oldest running record store in Canada, Moondance Music closes its doors after 46 years of rock n' roll. Go there for me one last time and shoot some video, I would love to see it and post it on the page.

"To Mike Moon, I can't begin to tell you how much it kills me that I can't come up there one last time. That I can't ever go through the racks at your store ever again. I don't even know if you know, or the city of Peterborough knows, how much you and your store meant to me and my friends. And my family.

"Moondance to me was in every way, a link to another world. A world we all desperately wanted to go to. Riding my bike every single day after school to your store, meeting up with friends, spending as long as we possibly could in the world of rock n' roll that you provided for us all. Heck, you would even order special albums from far away countries and hold them behind the counter for us. With our names on them. This was pretty amazing stuff for a kid with rock n' roll dreams. In your own way, you and the people in your store seemed like rock stars to me at a very young age. I remember vividly Mom hanging out with Cheryl on her side of the first store, then you and Dad and me talking about rock n' roll on the dudes' side of the shop. Then we would go up a block and upstairs and have dinner with Nick Pat Woods + their son Liam, who was my friend, take the albums we bought from you home and play them on Bill Woods' custom speakers. Which I still had up until they were wrecked in a hurricane in 2011.

"The fact that Moondance is ending the same month that I turn 50 is pretty wild to me. You have outlasted so many changes in the music industry and changes in Peterborough especially. Would have loved to see the store continue with all the changes coming in Canada this summer. Maybe someday Moondance can return and be a rock n' roll hotpot of a new generation.

"Please keep the sign, buddy. I know you will! Sure wish I could be there right now. Hope to see you this summer when we will roll through the area! Would love to see your rock collection someday, bet you have tons of rare stuff that we would all freak out about!

"Thank you so much for showing us a lifetime of rock n' roll! Way to go man!"

