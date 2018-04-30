|
The Stars Revolt Release 'Be Careful What You Wish For' Video
The Stars Revolt have released a new music video for their track "Be Careful What You Wish For." The song is the lead single from their forthcoming self-titled EP which is set to be released on May 18th. They had this to say about the track, "'Be Careful What You Wish For' is a song dealing with loss. It touches on understanding and coming to terms with things out of your control and the uncertainty of what will and what could be. "How the little choices you make today could have huge, everlasting effects. What you want might not be what you get, so be careful what you wish for." Watch the video here.
