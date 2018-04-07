|
Albert Hammond Jr Releases Coming Of Age Video 'Set The Attack' (Week in Review)
.
Albert Hammond Jr Releases Coming Of Age Video 'Set The Attack' was a top story on Monday: Albert Hammond Jr has released a brand new music video for his track "Set The Attack". The single comes from his recently released studio album "Francis Trouble". Hammond recruited Carley Solether to direct the new coming of age visual which depicts two teens starting a romance and was shot on location in Shot in Athens, Ohio. Were sent the following background details about the new album: "Francis Trouble explores a deeply personal topic - the stillborn death of his twin brother, Francis, and the lingering effects that event has had in his life and music. In November of 1979, Hammond Jr's mother, Claudia, miscarried. Although they rushed to the hospital, Claudia and Albert Hammond Sr. were told that the baby was far too premature to live. Albert continued to grow inside of his mother undetected until she was nearly six months pregnant.
