Alice Cooper On His Head On Car Collision

The February 1 incident happened just three days before the rocker's 70th birthday. "I got in a head-on car collision," explains Cooper. "But nobody was hurt - both cars were demolished, but nobody was hurt. And I told the kid that ran into me, I told him, I said, 'Look, as long as you're walking away and I'm walking away, cars could be replaced.' We got banged up a litte bit, but nothing really special."

Hours after the event, Cooper tweeted: "Had a car accident this afternoon in Phoenix, but luckily everyone walked away UNHURT. "Very thankful for that and also to Dodge for building such a sturdy Challenger!!" Read more - here.