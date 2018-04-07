Anthrax Release 'Kings Among Scotland' Video Preview

"Playing for our friends at the Barrowlands has always been very special," says bassist Frank Bello. "We all know we're going to get together and have an insanely great time, and we think that incredible interaction and energy really comes through on this video."

Anthrax's live show on the spring 2017 tour was presented in two parts: a fan-voted favorites set followed by a performance of their 1987 album, "Among The Living", in its entirety.

"It was a challenge for all of us to play 'Among The Living' live," admits drummer Charlie Benante. "We've played a number of that album's songs in our shows over the years, but not all of them, and playing a song in a recording studio is not the same as playing it live on stage.

"So we put in a lot of time to get all of the tracks down perfectly. And I'll tell you, after we finished that set, as arduous as it was, we all felt a sense of exhilaration, like we could go out and do it again."

Fans will note that the "Kings Among Scotland" artwork, created by Steve Thompson (Slayer, Motorhead, Iron Maiden), was inspired by KISS' 1976 album, "Rock And Roll Over." Watch the preview - here.