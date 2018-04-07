News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




At The Gates Release 'A Stare Bound In Stone' Video (Week in Review)

At The Gates Release 'A Stare Bound In Stone' Video was a top story on Monday: At The Gates have released a music video for their song "A Stare Bound In Stone". The song is the second single released from the band's forthcoming new album.

The new studio effort will be entitled "To Drink From The Night Itself" and is scheduled to hit stores on May 18th. Frontman Tomas Lindberg had the following to say about the new song:

"For the second single release of the album we wanted this menacing stormer, fast aggressive verses, heavy chorus and an evil mantra of an ending. This, for me, depicts the desperate, urgent mood of the record. I think it could be one of the most aggressive songs we have ever written.

"This album is so diverse, and includes so much different elements that it is hard to boil down those essences to just one song. This song has a lot of them though, more to come soon. For the video-shoot we wanted to work with Costin on this one, as he is an essential part of this record.

"We felt that he knew exactly what kind of emotions we wanted to get across, and how to capture them artistically. I see this video as a brilliant complement to the song. Enjoy!" Watch the video - here.

More At The Gates News

