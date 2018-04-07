News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Cardi B Surprise Releases Brand New Song (Week in Review)

.
Cardi B

Cardi B Surprise Releases Brand New Song was a top story on Monday: Cardi B surprised fans on Friday (March 30th) with the release of a brand new track called "Be Careful." The song comes following the announcement of her debut album "Invasion Of Privacy."

The new album is set to hit stores on April 6th and she will be celebrating the release by appearing as the musical guests on the April 7th episode of Saturday Night Live (being hosted by Chadwick Boseman).

The new track follows her gold certified single "Bartier Cardi (featuring 21 Savage)". Check out online stream of "Be Careful" to get a taste of what to expect from the new album - here.

Cardi B Music and more

Cardi B T-shirts and Posters

More Cardi B News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Cardi B Releases 'Bartier Cardi featuring 21 Savage' Video

Cardi B Surprise Releases Brand New Song

Cardi B Reveals Alter Ego Of A Cheetah Girl

Cardi B Reacts To Haters and Naysayers On Social Media

Cardi B Announces Her First Album 'Invasion of Privacy'

Cardi B Releasing 'Bartier Cardi' Video Coming By End Of Month

Cardi B Reveals That She Has Ended Her Twitter Hiatus

Hip-Hop Video Vixens No Helped By MetToo Says Cardi B

Cardi B Going 'SNL' with 'Black Panther' Star Chadwick Boseman

T-Pain Remixes Cardi B's 'Bartier Cardi'

advertisement


News Reports
Day in Rock:
All-Star Bon Scott AC/DC Tribute Concert Video Goes Online- Ritchie Sambora Reuniting With Bon Jovi For Rock Hall Induction- Arctic Monkeys Announce New Album- more

Recap: Led Zeppelin Revisiting Five Glorious Nights For 50th Anniversary- Evanescence Announce Special Limited Edition Release- Alice Cooper On His Head On Car Collision- more

Stone Temple Pilots, The Cult and Bush Stream Tour Launch Event- Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda Unsure Of Band's Future- AC/DC With Axl Rose Lacks Integrity Says Guitarist- more

Page Too:
Bon Jovi Postpone Shows- Anthrax Star Talks Among The Living Live Set- Guns N' Roses Madness- Mike Ness Reissues- The Choir Announce Special One Off Reunion Show- more

Page Too Rewind: Cardi B Surprise Releases Brand New Song- Ne-Yo Streams 'Push Back' Featuring Bebe Rexha and Stefflon Don- The Chainsmokers Launch New Documentary Series- Steve Aoki- more

Bon Jovi Postpone Shows- Anthrax Star Talks Among The Living Live Set- Guns N' Roses Madness- Mike Ness Reissues- The Choir Announce Special One Off Reunion Show- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
All-Star Bon Scott AC/DC Tribute Concert Video Goes Online

Ritchie Sambora Reuniting With Bon Jovi For Rock Hall Induction

Arctic Monkeys Announce New Album 'Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino'

Corey Taylor Shares Slipknot's Next Album Update

Dierks Bentley Announces Seven Peaks Music Festival

Stone Sour Release 'St. Marie' Music Video

Dream Theater Preparing For New Studio Album

Metallica Release Live Video From Vienna Concert

Pearl Jam Add New Date To Spring Tour

The Get Up Kids Reveal New Song 'Maybe'

Heart's Ann Wilson Recording First Solo TV Special

The Cars In The Studio For 40th Anniversary

Clutch Launch Online Video Series For New Album

Liam Gallagher Announces As You Were Fall Tour

Exmortus Streaming New Song 'Make Haste'

The Jeff Beck Story Coming To DVD and Blu-Ray Next Month

- more

Page Too News Stories
Bon Jovi Postpone Shows- Anthrax Star Talks Among The Living Live Set- Guns N' Roses Madness- Mike Ness Reissues- more

The Choir Announce Special One Off Reunion Show

Sabrina Claudio and Khalid Release 'Don't Let Me Down'

This Wild Life Release 'Hold You Here' Video

Singled Out: Thanks Brother's We Are Different

The Osbournes Release New Episode- Alice Cooper's Jesus Christ Superstar Performance Goes Online- Bret Michaels Playing Free Show- more

Cardi B Releases 'Bartier Cardi featuring 21 Savage' Video

Meghan Trainor Releases No Excuses Dance Video

Kenny Chesney Announces New Single 'Get Along'

Jon Batiste Teaming With The Dap-Kings For Festival Dates

Richie Sambora Announces New Ovation Guitars

Jessica Risker Releases I See You Among The Stars Video

Metallica Stars Tribute Michael Schenker- Spooky Tooth's Mike Harrison Dead At 72- Black Veil Brides Denied- More

Singled Out: Kinnie Starr's Gotta Do Something

Leon Bridges Releases 'Bet Ain't Worth The Hand' Video

Madison Releases New Single 'Baller'

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Lorde Melodrama World Tour Concert Review

John Kay And Steppenwolf - Steppenwolf at 50

Hot In The City: Wishbone Ash

Sites and Sounds: Beau Rivage Theatre Biloxi

Root 66: John McCutcheon- Caroline Cotter- Raven and Red

Johnny Chops & the Razors - (Self-titled)

Savannah Stopover Music Festival

Midnight Crisis - Heart Beatings

Passport: St. Patrick's Day Edition

Travel News, Trips and Tips: St. Patrick's Day Special Edition

Road Trip: St. Patrick's Day Edition - 8 Things To Do In Dublin, Ireland

Root 66: John McCutcheon- Caroline Cotter- Raven and Red

The Blues: Savoy Brown-Albert Castiglia- Peter Parcek

The Best Films of 2017: A Different Point of View

Road Trip: Las Vegas- The Mob Museum

- more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.