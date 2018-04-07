Dave Navarro and Billy Morrison Add Stars To Above Ground Event

The special immersive evening of art and music will be taking place on Monday, April 16 at The Belasco Theater in downtown Los Angeles and is designed to celebrate the vinyl album as an art form as well as raise awareness for mental health treatment.

According to the announcement, Navarro and Morrison will perform two seminal albums in their entirety--first Kings Of The Wild Frontier by Adam and The Ants with a special guest appearance by Marco Pirroni of Adam and The Ants and then The Velvet Underground & Nico by Lou Reed and The Velvet Underground--with completely different stage sets and production for each album's performance. Read more - here.