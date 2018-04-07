|
Flo Rida Streaming New Track 'Sweet Sensation' (Week in Review)
Flo Rida Streaming New Track 'Sweet Sensation' was a top story on Monday: Flo Rida has released his brand new single "Sweet Sensation," which is the follow up to his hit single "Dancer" which spawned a massive successful video with over 3.9 million views. "Sweet Sensation" and "Dancer" are the follow up singles to recently released "Hola" featuring Maluma - the video for which has amassed over 110 million views. Flo Rida will perform "Hola" along with "Low" next week during his pre-recorded performance on Showtime At the Apollo. Check out an online stream of "Sweet Sensation" - here.
