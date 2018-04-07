Hoobastank Announce New Album 'Push Pull'

The new effort was produced by Matt Wallace (Faith No More, Deftones, Maroon 5) and is the follow up to their 2012 release "Fight Or Flight" and will be the band's first release via their new deal with Napalm Records.

"We never stopped exchanging musical ideas," says frontman Doug Robb, who co-founded the band with high school classmates, Dan Estrin and Chris Hesse, almost 20 years ago in Agoura Hills, CA, a suburb of Los Angeles. - here.