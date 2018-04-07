Kamelot Release 'Phantom Divine (Shadow Empire)' Video

The new album will be entitled "The Shadow Theory" and is set to be released this Friday, April 6th. It was produced by Sascha Paeth and mastered by Jacob Hansen and features guest appearances from Lauren Hart (Once Human), and Jennifer Haben (Beyond The Black).

Thomas Youngblood had this to say about the new single, "In the future our memories and thoughts will be extracted and transferred to synthetic AI. Our carbon based bodies will no longer be needed and eventually discarded. On Phantom Divine we explore this vision of a world where we are replaced by AI. Welcome to The Phantom Divine!" Watch the video - here.