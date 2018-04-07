Ne-Yo Streams 'Push Back' Featuring Bebe Rexha and Stefflon Don

The new record is set to hit stores on June 8th and will be the rapper's seventh studio effort. It's set to include collaborations with 2 Chainz, Ty Dolla $ign, Romeo Santos, PartyNextDoor and more.

Ne-Yo had the following to say about the new track, which was produced by Stargate, "I love a woman who knows how to move. I love a woman that has her own self, her own heart and mind. She's comfortable with her body. And when her song comes on, she's gonna get up and move. She's gonna show you just how confident and comfortable she is. 'Push Back' is about these women." Listen to it - here.