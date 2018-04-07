Phoenix Rising Go UFC For 'Lights Out' Video (Week in Review)

Phoenix Rising Go UFC For 'Lights Out' Video was a top story on Monday: Phoenix Rising has released a music video for their latest single "Lights Out" that pays homage to UFC and ESports. The track comes from their forthcoming debut album "From the Ashes". The new video captures a day in the life of an MMA fighter and ESports Street Fighter 5 gamer as they get ready for their respective tournament matches. The band had this to say, "The newest single from Phoenix Rising, Lights Out is one of the most aggressive songs in our repertoire. This is an anthem for those people who are constantly getting kicked down by life and the ongoing struggles that never seem to cease. We will never be beaten! 'You think its an easy win, I am a phoenix and I just rise again.' "For the video, we decided to make it a love letter to UFC and Esports since everyone in the band enjoys MMA matches and competitive video games. We wanted a high energy music video that shows a day in the life of a MMA fighter and Esports Street Fighter 5 gamer in parallel as they get ready for their respective tournament matches. "The two fighters awaken with purpose and the video instantly delves into their day. The fighters train, practice combinations, and go to the tournament all culminating in the final knockout against their nemesis. "The video showcases Phoenix Rising not only performing in the octagon ring, we wanted each member to have a cameo in the video as well! 'Lights Out' has a ton of attitude and is built to get the blood pumping with driving beats combined with aggressive riffs. With lyrics like "Step inside the ring I'm ready to go', we wanted 'Lights Out' to give you the motivational energy to get up and fight for what you want out of life." Watch it - here.



