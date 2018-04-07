Slayer Announce Limited Edition Box Set

The annual celebration started on 6/6/06 and this year the band will unleash the special collectors edition vinyl box set of their latest studio album "Replentless".

It will be limited to just 2500 copies of black, red and gold-colored discs and the sets will include six single 6.66 inch vinyl EPs that will each contain two tracks from the album.

According to the announcement the red and black disc editions will sold for $66.66 and the gold disc version will go for $73.99 and are available for preorder - here.