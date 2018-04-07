|
Steve Aoki And Loopers Go For The Heist With New Video (Week in Review)
Steve Aoki And Loopers Go For The Heist With New Video was a top story on Monday: Steve Aoki and Dutch electro house producer Loopers have released a music video for their brand collaborative single "Pika Pika," from Aoki's '5OKI' campaign. We were sent the following details: The music video reveals a heist style narrative, starring former professional footballer turned actor Vinnie Jones (Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels, Snatch) and Aoki himself. "Pika Pika" is the second release from Aoki's '5OKI' campaign, consisting of five collaborative singles and music videos, all coming out over five consecutive weeks on Dim Mak. Watch the video - here.
