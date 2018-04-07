Train Team Up With Hall and Oats For New Single

The new track is called "Philly Forget Me Not" and is first new recording released by Daryl Hall and John Oats in over 15th years, following their 2002 release "Do It For Love".

They also revealed that during each night of the tour, Train will perform the song with Hall and Oats. The trek will be kicking off on May 1st in Sacramento, Ca and this Tuesday (April 3) there will be a live iHeart Radio stream of a special performance from "Daryl's House" featuring the duo and Train. That will kick off at at 1:00pm PT/4:00pm ET. In the meantime, listen to the new track - here.