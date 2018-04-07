|
Bullet For My Valentine Stream New Song and Reveal Album Details (Week in Review)
.
Bullet For My Valentine Stream New Song and Reveal Album Details was a top story on Tuesday: Bullet For My Valentine have released their brand new single called "Over It." The track comes from the group's forthcoming album "Gravity", which is scheduled to be released on June 29th. Frontman Matt Tuck recently spoke with NME about the new studio effort and says that the group is "very happy with it" but he also predicted that it will "take a lot of people by surprise by the way it sounds and the instrumentation that we've incorporated into it this time. "But I think as soon as the dust settles and people get to live with it, it's a corker, it rocks." Check out the first track revealed from the set to hear and decide for yourself - here.
Frontman Matt Tuck recently spoke with NME about the new studio effort and says that the group is "very happy with it" but he also predicted that it will "take a lot of people by surprise by the way it sounds and the instrumentation that we've incorporated into it this time.
"But I think as soon as the dust settles and people get to live with it, it's a corker, it rocks." Check out the first track revealed from the set to hear and decide for yourself - here.