Counting Crows Announce 25th Anniversary Tour

Dubbed the 25 Years And Counting Tour, the trek will be kicking off on June 27th in Boise, ID at the Taco Bell Arena and will finish on Sept 22nd in Nashville at the Pilgrimage Festival.

Frontman Adam Duritz had this to say,"The nice thing about having 25 years of music to celebrate and seven studio albums we absolutely love to choose from is that we can play a different show every night.

"The nice thing about touring with +LIVE+ is that we get to spend yet another summer with old friends who play great music. We can't wait!" See the dates - here.