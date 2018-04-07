News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Ghost Tease Arrival Of New Frontman Papa Emeritus Zero (Week in Review)

.
Ghost

Ghost Tease Arrival Of New Frontman Papa Emeritus Zero was a top story on Tuesday: (hennemusic) Ghost are previewing the arrival of their new frontman, Papa Emeritus Zero, in a newly-released video from the Swedish rockers. "Message from the clergy," says the band, "We wish to inform you that we have new blood…"

Papa Emeritis Zero replaces outgoing singer Papa Emeritus III following his work on their third album, 2015's "Meliora", and 2016's "Popestar" EP. Ghost introduced their new frontman in a dramatic fashion at the finale of their 2017 tour in Gothenburg, Sweden last fall, where he told the crowd: "The party is over and now a new era begins. The Middle Ages begin now."

The singer will be featured on the group's upcoming fourth studio record, which was recorded last year at Artery Studios in Stockholm, Sweden with producer Tom Dalgety (Royal Blood, Opeth).

The album's lead single, "Rats", is expected to arrive in April ahead of the project's release and a spring North American tour that will begin in Riverside, CA on May 5. - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Ghost Music and more

Ghost T-shirts and Posters

More Ghost News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Ghost Tease Arrival Of New Frontman Papa Emeritus Zero

Ghost Announce U.S. Rats On The Road Tour

Kendrick Lamar Appeared To Diss Drake Over Ghostwriting 2017 In Review

Ghost Frontman Papa Emeritus Unmasks His True Identity 2017 In Review

Ghost Surprise Fans With New Documentary The Devil's Hands

Ghost's Nameless Ghouls Reveal Themselves In Lawsuit Post 2017 In Review

Ghost Make History With 'Square Hammer' 2017 In Review

Ghost Surprise Release 'Ceremony And Devotion' Album

Ghost Reveal New Frontman Papa Emeritis Zero

Singled Out: Wayward Sons' Ghosts Of Yet To Come

advertisement


News Reports
Day in Rock:
All-Star Bon Scott AC/DC Tribute Concert Video Goes Online- Ritchie Sambora Reuniting With Bon Jovi For Rock Hall Induction- Arctic Monkeys Announce New Album- more

Recap: Led Zeppelin Revisiting Five Glorious Nights For 50th Anniversary- Evanescence Announce Special Limited Edition Release- Alice Cooper On His Head On Car Collision- more

Stone Temple Pilots, The Cult and Bush Stream Tour Launch Event- Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda Unsure Of Band's Future- AC/DC With Axl Rose Lacks Integrity Says Guitarist- more

Page Too:
Bon Jovi Postpone Shows- Anthrax Star Talks Among The Living Live Set- Guns N' Roses Madness- Mike Ness Reissues- The Choir Announce Special One Off Reunion Show- more

Page Too Rewind: Cardi B Surprise Releases Brand New Song- Ne-Yo Streams 'Push Back' Featuring Bebe Rexha and Stefflon Don- The Chainsmokers Launch New Documentary Series- Steve Aoki- more

Bon Jovi Postpone Shows- Anthrax Star Talks Among The Living Live Set- Guns N' Roses Madness- Mike Ness Reissues- The Choir Announce Special One Off Reunion Show- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
All-Star Bon Scott AC/DC Tribute Concert Video Goes Online

Ritchie Sambora Reuniting With Bon Jovi For Rock Hall Induction

Arctic Monkeys Announce New Album 'Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino'

Corey Taylor Shares Slipknot's Next Album Update

Dierks Bentley Announces Seven Peaks Music Festival

Stone Sour Release 'St. Marie' Music Video

Dream Theater Preparing For New Studio Album

Metallica Release Live Video From Vienna Concert

Pearl Jam Add New Date To Spring Tour

The Get Up Kids Reveal New Song 'Maybe'

Heart's Ann Wilson Recording First Solo TV Special

The Cars In The Studio For 40th Anniversary

Clutch Launch Online Video Series For New Album

Liam Gallagher Announces As You Were Fall Tour

Exmortus Streaming New Song 'Make Haste'

The Jeff Beck Story Coming To DVD and Blu-Ray Next Month

- more

Page Too News Stories
Bon Jovi Postpone Shows- Anthrax Star Talks Among The Living Live Set- Guns N' Roses Madness- Mike Ness Reissues- more

The Choir Announce Special One Off Reunion Show

Sabrina Claudio and Khalid Release 'Don't Let Me Down'

This Wild Life Release 'Hold You Here' Video

Singled Out: Thanks Brother's We Are Different

The Osbournes Release New Episode- Alice Cooper's Jesus Christ Superstar Performance Goes Online- Bret Michaels Playing Free Show- more

Cardi B Releases 'Bartier Cardi featuring 21 Savage' Video

Meghan Trainor Releases No Excuses Dance Video

Kenny Chesney Announces New Single 'Get Along'

Jon Batiste Teaming With The Dap-Kings For Festival Dates

Richie Sambora Announces New Ovation Guitars

Jessica Risker Releases I See You Among The Stars Video

Metallica Stars Tribute Michael Schenker- Spooky Tooth's Mike Harrison Dead At 72- Black Veil Brides Denied- More

Singled Out: Kinnie Starr's Gotta Do Something

Leon Bridges Releases 'Bet Ain't Worth The Hand' Video

Madison Releases New Single 'Baller'

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Lorde Melodrama World Tour Concert Review

John Kay And Steppenwolf - Steppenwolf at 50

Hot In The City: Wishbone Ash

Sites and Sounds: Beau Rivage Theatre Biloxi

Root 66: John McCutcheon- Caroline Cotter- Raven and Red

Johnny Chops & the Razors - (Self-titled)

Savannah Stopover Music Festival

Midnight Crisis - Heart Beatings

Passport: St. Patrick's Day Edition

Travel News, Trips and Tips: St. Patrick's Day Special Edition

Road Trip: St. Patrick's Day Edition - 8 Things To Do In Dublin, Ireland

Root 66: John McCutcheon- Caroline Cotter- Raven and Red

The Blues: Savoy Brown-Albert Castiglia- Peter Parcek

The Best Films of 2017: A Different Point of View

Road Trip: Las Vegas- The Mob Museum

- more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.