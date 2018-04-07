Karen Jonas Announces New Album 'Butter'

With four kids at home and a touring schedule of 150+ shows per year, Jonas has a full plate. "Whether I'm ?nishing up a gig at midnight or getting pounced on by my kids at 6:30 a.m., I usually feel like my life is a circus," she says. "So I started writing songs about my circus." She shines a light on the triumphs and challenges of that busy life with Butter, which will be available for pre-order beginning April 2nd on Kickstarter.

Butter was tracked at Wally Cleaver's Recording Studio in her hometown of Fredericksburg, and Jonas would head over to the studio after putting her kids to bed. Tim Bray, her guitarist and musical partner for nearly half a decade, joined her for those nighttime recording sessions, as did a number of other musicians who laced Butter's ten songs with pedal steel, B3 organ, upright piano, layers of guitar, and vintage-sounding, seven-piece horn arrangements. Read more - here.