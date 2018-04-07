The new clip's director Natalie Rae had this to say, "Bet Ain't Worth the Hand is about the human desire to connect to each other while we live in a world increasing separating us. We watch Leon unable to be grounded as he floats through the lives of people who are disconnected. As he sings we tap into an increasingly common feeling of disconnection from each other and ourselves.

"Leon's tries to feel connected through bringing comfort to the people he crosses like a guardian angel, until we find out who he is looking for. The video leaves us wondering what may linger in loss and regret if we are not able to be present to the relationships around us." Watch the video - here.