The legendary and pioneering Bay Area band Malo found inspiration in its Latin roots while mixing them with rock, blues, funk and jazz, creating a musical stew. Malo joined other California bands such as War and Tower of Power, in adding a brass section. At the time, horn sections were popular in rock acts like Chicago, the Paul Butterfield Blues Band, and Blood, Sweat & Tears.

"The new band had elements of the Latin rock sound thriving a few hundred miles south in Los Angeles, but Malo had something that set it apart from established groups like El Chicano. We had Latin percussion and we had a horn section," Santana notes. Read more - here.

Conqueroo submitted this story.

It may be edited - Excerpted here with permission.