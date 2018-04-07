|
Malo's Warner Years Covered In New Collection (Week in Review)
Malo's Warner Years Covered In New Collection was a top story on Tuesday: (Conqueroo) Malo's 14 Warner A- and B-sides are the focus of a new collection called "Latin Bugaloo: The Warner Bros. Singles", which is set to hit stores on May 25th. We were sent the following details: The legendary and pioneering Bay Area band Malo found inspiration in its Latin roots while mixing them with rock, blues, funk and jazz, creating a musical stew. Malo joined other California bands such as War and Tower of Power, in adding a brass section. At the time, horn sections were popular in rock acts like Chicago, the Paul Butterfield Blues Band, and Blood, Sweat & Tears. "The new band had elements of the Latin rock sound thriving a few hundred miles south in Los Angeles, but Malo had something that set it apart from established groups like El Chicano. We had Latin percussion and we had a horn section," Santana notes. Read more - here.
