News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Metallica Stars Tribute Michael Schenker- Spooky Tooth's Mike Harrison Dead At 72- Black Veil Brides Denied- More (Week in Review)

.
Black Veil Brides

Metallica Stars Tribute Michael Schenker- Spooky Tooth's Mike Harrison Dead At 72- Black Veil Brides Denied- More was a top story on Tuesday: During Metallica's March 29th show in Hamburg, Germany, bassist Robert Trujillo and guitarist Kirk Hammett paid tribute to Michael Schenker with a cover of MSG's "Into The Arena" followed by a tip of the hat to UFO with "Rock Bottom". Check out the performance here.

Spooky Tooth frontman Mike Harrison reportedly died at the age of 72 on March 25th, according to UCR. They report that a cause of death has yet to be revealed.

Black Veil Brides revealed on Monday via Facebook "Due to unforeseen immigration issues we are forced to cancel the London, ON show with Asking Alexandria. Both us and Asking Alexandria will make efforts to get back into Canada as soon as possible. Refunds are available at point of purchase. In an effort to try and get as close to our Canadian fans as possible, we are going to be stopping in Niagara Falls.. If possible, please come see us there. Our sincerest apologies"

Impending Doom are streaming their new single "The Wretched And Godless" here. It comes from their new album "The Sin and Doom Vol. II", which is set to be released on June 22nd. They had this to say, Impending Doom comments: "The wait is over! After five years, we're happy to be back with a new record. We wanted to write a heavy straight to the point record that our genre of music seems to be lacking today."

Letlive frontman Jason Butler is reportedly in a new hardcore band called Pressure Cracks which also features Werewolf Congress members Dan Bieranowski (The Mistake, ex-Scars Of Tomorrow), Kevin Fifield (ex-Scars Of Tomorrow, Gone Without Trace), Ryan Doria (All Or Nothing HC, Old Rivals), and Bill Galvin. Check out more details and a preview of what is to come here.

Danko Jones has released a new unboxing video for his forthcoming book. He had this to say, "My book, I've Got Something To Say, is coming out June of this year on Feral House. I know it's a few months away but I wanted to start the year off by telling everyone to keep it in mind. Foreword by Duff McKagan, illustrations by Away, Damian Abraham, Eerie Von, Fiona Smyth, Juan Montoya and more. It compiles my best articles I've written for Rock Magazines over 10 years." Watch the video here

In the non-rock world: The Chainsmokers have released the official video for their current single "Everybody Hates Me". Check out Alex and Drew's latest visual here.

Meghan Trainor has teamed up with the entire cast of Netflix's reboot of "Queer Eye" to deliver a brand new Spotify takeover playlist each Monday this month. Check out the first one here.

Charlie Puth has released a retro themed lyric video for his new single "Done For Me (Feat. Kehlani)". The track comes from his new album "Voicenotes", which hits on May 11th. Watch the video here - here.

Black Veil Brides Music and more

Black Veil Brides T-shirts and Posters

More Black Veil Brides News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Metallica Stars Tribute Michael Schenker- Spooky Tooth's Mike Harrison Dead At 72- Black Veil Brides Denied- More

Black Veil Brides Denied Entry Into Canada

Black Veil Brides Release 'Wake Up' Video

Black Veil Brides Stream New Song 'The Last One'

Black Veil Brides Announce New Album 'VALE' Share First Single

Marty Friedman Recruits Black Veil Brides' Jinxx For New Song

Black Veil Brides' Andy Biersack To Host Alternative Press Music Awards

Andy Biersack Speaks Out About On-Flight Altercation With Wife 2016 In Review

advertisement


News Reports
Day in Rock:
All-Star Bon Scott AC/DC Tribute Concert Video Goes Online- Ritchie Sambora Reuniting With Bon Jovi For Rock Hall Induction- Arctic Monkeys Announce New Album- more

Recap: Led Zeppelin Revisiting Five Glorious Nights For 50th Anniversary- Evanescence Announce Special Limited Edition Release- Alice Cooper On His Head On Car Collision- more

Stone Temple Pilots, The Cult and Bush Stream Tour Launch Event- Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda Unsure Of Band's Future- AC/DC With Axl Rose Lacks Integrity Says Guitarist- more

Page Too:
Bon Jovi Postpone Shows- Anthrax Star Talks Among The Living Live Set- Guns N' Roses Madness- Mike Ness Reissues- The Choir Announce Special One Off Reunion Show- more

Page Too Rewind: Cardi B Surprise Releases Brand New Song- Ne-Yo Streams 'Push Back' Featuring Bebe Rexha and Stefflon Don- The Chainsmokers Launch New Documentary Series- Steve Aoki- more

Bon Jovi Postpone Shows- Anthrax Star Talks Among The Living Live Set- Guns N' Roses Madness- Mike Ness Reissues- The Choir Announce Special One Off Reunion Show- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
All-Star Bon Scott AC/DC Tribute Concert Video Goes Online

Ritchie Sambora Reuniting With Bon Jovi For Rock Hall Induction

Arctic Monkeys Announce New Album 'Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino'

Corey Taylor Shares Slipknot's Next Album Update

Dierks Bentley Announces Seven Peaks Music Festival

Stone Sour Release 'St. Marie' Music Video

Dream Theater Preparing For New Studio Album

Metallica Release Live Video From Vienna Concert

Pearl Jam Add New Date To Spring Tour

The Get Up Kids Reveal New Song 'Maybe'

Heart's Ann Wilson Recording First Solo TV Special

The Cars In The Studio For 40th Anniversary

Clutch Launch Online Video Series For New Album

Liam Gallagher Announces As You Were Fall Tour

Exmortus Streaming New Song 'Make Haste'

The Jeff Beck Story Coming To DVD and Blu-Ray Next Month

- more

Page Too News Stories
Bon Jovi Postpone Shows- Anthrax Star Talks Among The Living Live Set- Guns N' Roses Madness- Mike Ness Reissues- more

The Choir Announce Special One Off Reunion Show

Sabrina Claudio and Khalid Release 'Don't Let Me Down'

This Wild Life Release 'Hold You Here' Video

Singled Out: Thanks Brother's We Are Different

The Osbournes Release New Episode- Alice Cooper's Jesus Christ Superstar Performance Goes Online- Bret Michaels Playing Free Show- more

Cardi B Releases 'Bartier Cardi featuring 21 Savage' Video

Meghan Trainor Releases No Excuses Dance Video

Kenny Chesney Announces New Single 'Get Along'

Jon Batiste Teaming With The Dap-Kings For Festival Dates

Richie Sambora Announces New Ovation Guitars

Jessica Risker Releases I See You Among The Stars Video

Metallica Stars Tribute Michael Schenker- Spooky Tooth's Mike Harrison Dead At 72- Black Veil Brides Denied- More

Singled Out: Kinnie Starr's Gotta Do Something

Leon Bridges Releases 'Bet Ain't Worth The Hand' Video

Madison Releases New Single 'Baller'

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Lorde Melodrama World Tour Concert Review

John Kay And Steppenwolf - Steppenwolf at 50

Hot In The City: Wishbone Ash

Sites and Sounds: Beau Rivage Theatre Biloxi

Root 66: John McCutcheon- Caroline Cotter- Raven and Red

Johnny Chops & the Razors - (Self-titled)

Savannah Stopover Music Festival

Midnight Crisis - Heart Beatings

Passport: St. Patrick's Day Edition

Travel News, Trips and Tips: St. Patrick's Day Special Edition

Road Trip: St. Patrick's Day Edition - 8 Things To Do In Dublin, Ireland

Root 66: John McCutcheon- Caroline Cotter- Raven and Red

The Blues: Savoy Brown-Albert Castiglia- Peter Parcek

The Best Films of 2017: A Different Point of View

Road Trip: Las Vegas- The Mob Museum

- more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.