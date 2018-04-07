News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Righteous Vendetta Release 'War Is Killing Us All' Video (Week in Review)

.
Righteous Vendetta

Righteous Vendetta Release 'War Is Killing Us All' Video was a top story on Tuesday: Righteous Vendetta have released a music video for their track "War Is Killing Us All". The new single comes from their group's latest album "Cursed".

The band recruited Vince Lundi to direct the new visual which was filed at the Ohio State Reformatory ('The Shawshank Redemption') and guitarist Justin Olmstead had the following to say, "Everything came together perfectly for the War Is Killing Us All video.

"The song is dark and aggressive, so we wanted to go at it in a unique way that would actually capture the attitude. Capture the mentality of twisted distress and borderline insanity, while portraying that most battles are created and sustained in our own minds, ultimately attacking ourselves.

"Vince Lundi and the crew absolutely killed it on our POV concept, and the everyone at the Ohio State Reformatory was so cool in opening their doors and allowing us virtually free reign on sections of the prison to get the shots we needed to get. Everyone had such a great time hanging out and checking out the prison that it didn't even feel like a video shoot. Definitely an experience we will always remember." Watch the video - here.

