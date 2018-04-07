News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Ritchie Blackmore Doesn't Believe In The Rock Hall (Week in Review)

.
Rainbow

Ritchie Blackmore Doesn't Believe In The Rock Hall was a top story on Tuesday: As Ritchie Blackmore promoted a new release from the current rebooted version of Rainbow, he was asked about his reaction to Deep Purple's induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and asked if he regretted not attending the ceremony.

Blackmore sat down for an interview with Billboard and was asked "You're a Rock and Roll Hall of Famer now, with Deep Purple. How do you feel about it now that it's happened? Any regrets about not attending the ceremony?"

He responded, "I have no interest in that type of thing. I don't believe in people being in the position where they can say who is in and who is out in the music business.

"Rock n' roll is all about freedom, not having a panel of phantom arbiters discussing who is going to be in and who is going to be out. I think Steve Miller said it best when he was inducted. Check YouTube for that." - here.

