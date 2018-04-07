Shadows Fall, Unearth Supergroup Downpour Crowdsourcing Album (Week in Review)

. Shadows Fall, Unearth Supergroup Downpour Crowdsourcing Album was a top story on Tuesday: Downpour, featuring Shadows Fall singer Brian Fair and Derek Kerswill (Unearth, Seemless), have launched a PledgeMusic campaign for their debut album. Kerswill had this to say, "We consciously sat on the record for the last few years due to a lot of scheduling issues and we had all talked about the idea that back then. Everything was about content, and we wanted the days of Soundgarden and Tool-style mystery."



Fair added, "When I was first approached by Derek about getting involved with the Downpour, ?Shadows Fall was starting to come to an end and I wasn't sure I was ready to start working with another band "When he sent me the instrumental versions of the songs, I knew immediately that I had to get in! The combination of musicianship, unique songwriting style, and a groove that can't be f***ed with just absolutely blew my mind."



Fair continued, "This was not only music I had always wanted to hear - it was music that I thought would allow me to push myself as a vocalist and try totally new things. I tracked some lo-fi, home studio demos and sent them off to the boys, having no idea if they would be feeling what I was laying down but I know I was! Luckily, they got my vision and encouraged me to push it even further." Check out the campaign - here. Downpour Music and more Downpour T-shirts and Posters More Downpour News Share this article



Related Stories



Shadows Fall, Unearth Supergroup Downpour Crowdsourcing Album