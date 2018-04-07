Silverchair, Empire Of The Sun Offshoot Dream Release Video

Luke (aka Miracle) shared, "Dan and I excel and struggle on similar levels. We have so much passion and we are so ambitious. That song came from a time when we were beginning the band and we needed something deep. I wanted to build a gang - like a gang of the future. We want the band to be for the common man, the underdog, the homeless, the person who shows love to his neighbour."

Daniel (aka Dr Dreams) had this to say about the track, "No One Defeats Us says lyrically what our goal is, it's a journey into our vision of the future." Watch the video - here.