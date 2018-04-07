News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Singled Out: Kinnie Starr's Gotta Do Something (Week in Review)

.
Kinnie Starr

Singled Out: Kinnie Starr's Gotta Do Something was a top story on Tuesday: Juno Award winning star Kinnie Starr has released a new single called "Gotta Do Something" from her forthcoming album "Feed The Fire" To celebrate we asked her to tell us about the track. Here is the story:

Gotta Do Something is a single about being tied to the screen. At the time of writing it with my co-writer, I was dealing with stalkers and trolls online, one in particular that was trying to frighten me, and it crossed my mind that people live so much of their time behind a screen that they must be experiencing a lot of tension in their bodies, and loneliness.

I myself am struggling with a body that can't do what it used to do before a car accident, and it has opened my eyes to what others dealing with head injuries and mobility issues must be going through.

"The moon don't shine on me no more. I'm stuck trying to settle scores. And the screen, she got my dreams. I'm full of fight, I'm full of feeling right."

The screen allows us to be our worst selves, but it can also help us be better. That's what the song is about - wanting to CHANGE something, do better.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself and learn more about the album - right here!

Kinnie Starr Music and more

Kinnie Starr T-shirts and Posters

More Kinnie Starr News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Singled Out: Kinnie Starr's Gotta Do Something

advertisement


News Reports
Day in Rock:
All-Star Bon Scott AC/DC Tribute Concert Video Goes Online- Ritchie Sambora Reuniting With Bon Jovi For Rock Hall Induction- Arctic Monkeys Announce New Album- more

Recap: Led Zeppelin Revisiting Five Glorious Nights For 50th Anniversary- Evanescence Announce Special Limited Edition Release- Alice Cooper On His Head On Car Collision- more

Stone Temple Pilots, The Cult and Bush Stream Tour Launch Event- Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda Unsure Of Band's Future- AC/DC With Axl Rose Lacks Integrity Says Guitarist- more

Page Too:
Bon Jovi Postpone Shows- Anthrax Star Talks Among The Living Live Set- Guns N' Roses Madness- Mike Ness Reissues- The Choir Announce Special One Off Reunion Show- more

Page Too Rewind: Cardi B Surprise Releases Brand New Song- Ne-Yo Streams 'Push Back' Featuring Bebe Rexha and Stefflon Don- The Chainsmokers Launch New Documentary Series- Steve Aoki- more

Bon Jovi Postpone Shows- Anthrax Star Talks Among The Living Live Set- Guns N' Roses Madness- Mike Ness Reissues- The Choir Announce Special One Off Reunion Show- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
All-Star Bon Scott AC/DC Tribute Concert Video Goes Online

Ritchie Sambora Reuniting With Bon Jovi For Rock Hall Induction

Arctic Monkeys Announce New Album 'Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino'

Corey Taylor Shares Slipknot's Next Album Update

Dierks Bentley Announces Seven Peaks Music Festival

Stone Sour Release 'St. Marie' Music Video

Dream Theater Preparing For New Studio Album

Metallica Release Live Video From Vienna Concert

Pearl Jam Add New Date To Spring Tour

The Get Up Kids Reveal New Song 'Maybe'

Heart's Ann Wilson Recording First Solo TV Special

The Cars In The Studio For 40th Anniversary

Clutch Launch Online Video Series For New Album

Liam Gallagher Announces As You Were Fall Tour

Exmortus Streaming New Song 'Make Haste'

The Jeff Beck Story Coming To DVD and Blu-Ray Next Month

- more

Page Too News Stories
Bon Jovi Postpone Shows- Anthrax Star Talks Among The Living Live Set- Guns N' Roses Madness- Mike Ness Reissues- more

The Choir Announce Special One Off Reunion Show

Sabrina Claudio and Khalid Release 'Don't Let Me Down'

This Wild Life Release 'Hold You Here' Video

Singled Out: Thanks Brother's We Are Different

The Osbournes Release New Episode- Alice Cooper's Jesus Christ Superstar Performance Goes Online- Bret Michaels Playing Free Show- more

Cardi B Releases 'Bartier Cardi featuring 21 Savage' Video

Meghan Trainor Releases No Excuses Dance Video

Kenny Chesney Announces New Single 'Get Along'

Jon Batiste Teaming With The Dap-Kings For Festival Dates

Richie Sambora Announces New Ovation Guitars

Jessica Risker Releases I See You Among The Stars Video

Metallica Stars Tribute Michael Schenker- Spooky Tooth's Mike Harrison Dead At 72- Black Veil Brides Denied- More

Singled Out: Kinnie Starr's Gotta Do Something

Leon Bridges Releases 'Bet Ain't Worth The Hand' Video

Madison Releases New Single 'Baller'

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Lorde Melodrama World Tour Concert Review

John Kay And Steppenwolf - Steppenwolf at 50

Hot In The City: Wishbone Ash

Sites and Sounds: Beau Rivage Theatre Biloxi

Root 66: John McCutcheon- Caroline Cotter- Raven and Red

Johnny Chops & the Razors - (Self-titled)

Savannah Stopover Music Festival

Midnight Crisis - Heart Beatings

Passport: St. Patrick's Day Edition

Travel News, Trips and Tips: St. Patrick's Day Special Edition

Road Trip: St. Patrick's Day Edition - 8 Things To Do In Dublin, Ireland

Root 66: John McCutcheon- Caroline Cotter- Raven and Red

The Blues: Savoy Brown-Albert Castiglia- Peter Parcek

The Best Films of 2017: A Different Point of View

Road Trip: Las Vegas- The Mob Museum

- more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.