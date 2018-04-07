Singled Out: Kinnie Starr's Gotta Do Something (Week in Review)

Singled Out: Kinnie Starr's Gotta Do Something was a top story on Tuesday: Juno Award winning star Kinnie Starr has released a new single called "Gotta Do Something" from her forthcoming album "Feed The Fire" To celebrate we asked her to tell us about the track. Here is the story: Gotta Do Something is a single about being tied to the screen. At the time of writing it with my co-writer, I was dealing with stalkers and trolls online, one in particular that was trying to frighten me, and it crossed my mind that people live so much of their time behind a screen that they must be experiencing a lot of tension in their bodies, and loneliness. I myself am struggling with a body that can't do what it used to do before a car accident, and it has opened my eyes to what others dealing with head injuries and mobility issues must be going through. "The moon don't shine on me no more. I'm stuck trying to settle scores. And the screen, she got my dreams. I'm full of fight, I'm full of feeling right." The screen allows us to be our worst selves, but it can also help us be better. That's what the song is about - wanting to CHANGE something, do better.



