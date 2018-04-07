Stone Temple Pilots, The Cult and Bush Announce Summer Tour

They will be launching the trek on July 18th in Nashville at the Municipal Auditorium and will be wrapping things up on September 2nd in Phoenix at the Ak-Chin Pavilion.

STP's Dean DeLeo had this to say, "It is with great honor and pleasure to know we will be spending our summer vacation on the road with the Gents from The Cult and Bush. Two great bands and more so, great friends. Also, to be there with you is even better. With love. See y'all soon." Read more including the dates - here.