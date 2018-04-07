The Shins Attempt To Solve Amelia Earhart Mystery In Short Film

The new film was directed by drummer Jon Sortland and according the announcement it "depicts James Mercer's quest to solve the mysterious disappearance of Amelia Earhart."

The Worm's Heart album was the band's reversal of the songs on their 2017 studio effort "Heartworms". Next on their release agenda is a special record store day vinyl 12" called "Los Lobos vs. The Shins" featuring three different takes on their song "The Fear". Watch the new short film - here.