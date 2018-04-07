Thirty Seconds To Mars' Jared Leto Plots Unusual Journey

The actor and band leader has hit the road to promote the release of the group's forthcoming album "America", which is set to be released this Friday, April 6th.

Leto set out yesterday (April 2nd) from New York City and plans to cross the U.S. by using any possible transportation including "trains, planes, automobiles, hitchhiking, Greyhound bus, Lyft rides, NASCAR pit stops, bicycles and more," according to the announcement.

During the trek he will be visiting unique locations across the country before arriving in the band's hometown of Los Angeles this Friday for the album release events. - here.