Christopher Dean Releases 'Everything Fades' Video

Dean had this to say about the song, "'Everything Fades' is a song about Love and Loss and yet the World still turns. This album is so near and dear to my heart. Each track is a different journey down the rabbit hole of another Life Lesson I was lucky enough to learn the hard way because I myself prefer the road less traveled, for it is only on those paths that we are lucky enough to experience Emotion colliding with Inspiration while tumbling in the Imagination of our minds.

"As musicians, it is our duty to bring those experiences to life through our art. "Life Lessons" is like a psychological fall and rise again emotional journey mixed with punk rock, blastbeats and a 7 string." Watch the video - here.