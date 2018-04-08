Dire Straits Playing Rock Hall Induction Without Key Member

"Fame at last!," writes Clark on his website. "While it's nice to receive recognition for my work, I really can't take it seriously. That said, I've bought a new tuxedo and my signature now ends with the words 'Living Legend'.

"There's a lot of conjecture on forums about whether the band is performing at the Hall of Fame, and if not why not, and who in the band are going to the ceremony," he adds. "Well, here it is and it's official: Myself, Guy Fletcher and John Illsley will attend the ceremony where we'll be performing an unplugged version of 'Telegraph Road', with me on harmonium, Guy on ukulele, John on banjo, and the vocal sung by Stevie Wonder."

While Mark Knopfler has not commented publicly on the event, his brother and co-founding member of the group, David Knopfler, shared his reason for not attending the induction via a comment on his Facebook page.

"Travel costs. In their wisdom, after promising to pay my expenses they reneged on their promise," writes Knopler. "I can well understand that with only $5 mil a year in sponsorships and 100k a table and no fees for the artist, that paying my taxi to the airport must have given them heart murmurs like Squeers hearing Oliver Twist asking for more and frightened them into refusal, otherwise one might get the wrong idea entirely about what they're all about." Read more - here.