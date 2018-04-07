Eddie explained, "Well, they were interested but with their father being a famous rock star…they are a bit jaded. I met Robert Plant and Jimmy Page, of my favorites, Led Zeppelin. I asked Jimmy if he could sign something to my son, Zach. I took it back to Zach and he said, 'Who's Jimmy Page? Who's Robert Plant?' Just forget about it."

Money also shared his thoughts on this generation of children. He said, "These kids today…they're spoiled rotten. I don't know what's goin' on with them! They've got their cell phones, their cars…Laurie gives them money for gas. I don't know what's goin' on. If it was up to me I'd starve 'em all and whip 'em before they go to bed [laughter]." Watch episode one online, ahead of its TV premire this Sunday, April 8 at 9:30/8:30c here and check out the full interview - here.