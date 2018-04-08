Glenn Hughes To Revisit Deep Purple Tracks For U.S. Tour

The month-long run - which opens in Westbury, NY on August 25 - will see the singer/bassist deliver a two-hour live homage to his tenure in Deep Purple MK 3 and MK 4. "I'm not playing anything on the forthcoming tour that I didn't either play live or record in the studio with Purple," says Hughes "I can still sing the songs, in some ways even better than I did in the 70's. I can still perform them with the same energy that was on the stage back then, too.

"I feel that the time is right. It's fun to get back into character of my days with Purple. I'm looking back at my life and I want to remember the good stuff. I'm incredibly excited to perform these songs, as they helped define the genre. I can assure you, the new show is going to blow your mind."

Hughes will be joined on the trek by a touring band that features guitarist Soren Anderson, keyboardist Jesper Bo Hansen and drummer Fer Escobedo. See the dates - here.