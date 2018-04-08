|
Jessica Risker Releases I See You Among The Stars Video (Week in Review)
.
Jessica Risker Releases I See You Among The Stars Video was a top story on Wednesday: Jessica Risker has released a music video for the title-track from her upcoming album, "I See You Among The Stars", which is set to hit stores on May 4th. She had this to say about the new track, "I See You Among The Stars is one of those songs that 'occurred' to me, rather than me thinking it up - the music, the lyrics - and as such it wasn't something I intentionally set out to write. I do like to think about what it could mean - seeing someone as they are, without mental noise or judgements, existing in their own perfect place in the universe, and trying to center yourself in that place. "It's also a bit of a love song, and sets the tone for the rest of the album, both musically and thematically, about the broader space we all exist in." Watch the video - here.
