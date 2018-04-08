Jon Batiste Teaming With The Dap-Kings For Festival Dates

The Dap-Kings, house band for the Brooklyn soul label Daptone Records and longtime groove behind Sharon Jones, will back up Batiste, playing music inspired by New Orleans soul, Allen Toussaint and more. Gabriel Roth from The Dap-Kings confirms, "We are thrilled to be returning to the stage and could not have found a more fitting collaborator than Jon, with whom we share a deep love and respect for New Orleans musical roots. He's a distinctly talented dude with a rare feel for that music, and we can't wait to tear up these tunes together."

During rehearsals, Batiste states, "Thank God for funk and soul music-and The Dap-Kings. I'm suspect of anyone who isn't moved by their live show! It reminds me of how my father and extended family presented this music when I was a kid. Now The Dap-Kings and I bring our collective experiences to the table. This is major." See the initial dates - here.

