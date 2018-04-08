Metallica Release 'For Whom The Bell Tolls' Live Video

The tune was the second single from the group's second album, "Ride The Lightning", which peaked at No. 48 on the Billboard 200 on its way to US sales of more than 6 million copies.

The Herning show marked Metallica's return to live action following a 6-week break from the road as they continue a spring trek across Europe that runs into early May.

Metallica will bring their 2018 arena show in support of "Hardwired… To Self-Destruct" to North America this fall. "Following last summer's sold-out 25-date stadium run," says the band, "this year we're bringing the in-the-round production currently being seen in European arenas to the U.S. and Canada kicking off on September 2 in Madison, WI. Along the way we'll be visiting 34 cities we did not go to last year, including a few we haven't been to in decades, including Grand Forks, ND (nearly 30 years), Sioux Falls, SD, El Paso, TX, Birmingham, AL (nearly 26 years) and State College, PA (20 years). About time, wouldn't you say?!" Watch the video - here.