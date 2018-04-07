Powerwolf Reveal New Album Details (Week in Review)

. Powerwolf Reveal New Album Details was a top story on Wednesday: Powerwolf have revealed the track details and artwork for their forthcoming album, which will be entitled "The Sacrament Of Sin". Release date was not provided in the announcement.



Matthew Greywolf had the following to say about the forthcoming release: "We're proud to finally unveil the album title along with the amazing cover artwork of The Sacrament Of Sin. "While we are in the final stage of mixing the album at Fascination Street Studios we can't wait to unleash this monster and celebrate this new chapter together with all of you - expect nothing less but a mass more intense than ever, bringing some new elements to the liturgy while being as wild and wolfish as it could!" See the tracklisting - here. Powerwolf Music and more Powerwolf T-shirts and Posters More Powerwolf News Share this article



