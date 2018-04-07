News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Singled Out: Meka Nism's The War Inside (Week in Review)

.
Meka Nism

Singled Out: Meka Nism's The War Inside was a top story on Wednesday: Meka Nism recently released a video for their new single (from their forthcoming EP) and to celebrate we asked guitarist Bobby Keller to tell us about the song from the clip "The War Inside". Here is the story:

The concept of the song and EP came about when me and Meka (our singer) were in our rehearsal room one day and we were going over the lyrics and arrangement for "The War Inside" before it was what it is now. Her original idea was to tell a story of a romantic situation where two lovers were split up by war and in the chorus, you can still hear the elements of that story, because she says, "Wait for me, I'll wait for you…", indicating that no matter what happened, one person would wait the amount of time it took to find the other person.

So then we got to talking more and really going into the lyrics, and we came up with the idea that "The War Inside" could stand for more than just an actual war or battle. It could stand for mental wars inside someone's head, it could be a metaphor for what someone's day is like, or addiction battles, even suicidal thoughts. There is a lot going on in the world now a days, and there seems to be a lot of "battles" in different aspects of life now. You have a lot of political influences now, media telling you certain things, personal problems, misleading thoughts, drug/addiction problems, there are just so many. So, we thought that if we opened the theme of "The War Inside" to potentially aim at all of the different battles out there, it might identify with more people and potentially reach a bigger audience.

The overall message in the song is help promote positive conclusions. For instance, if you have an addiction problem, there is always a way out, no matter how hard it may seem. Another example would be if you're feeling overwhelmed with work or your personal life, there is always the ability to change something and make it better. There is always a positive to a negative, it's the law of life and the way everything works.

So when we did the video for "The War Inside", we wanted to make sure and show the duality of things. Meka portrays herself as a shaman trying to save herself from the the mental duality she is experiencing, and the band is shown one way (clean, leather jackets, etc.) then the other way (dirty, makeup, post-apocalyptic, etc.). The video ended up coming out amazing, and it's always so nice to see our visions come to life.

We really hope you all like the new single and the video. Remember no matter what is going on in your life, there is always a way to make things better if they aren't going according to you.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself and learn more about the album - right here!

Meka Nism Music and more

Meka Nism T-shirts and Posters

More Meka Nism News

