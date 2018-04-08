Alice Cooper wowed audiences with his performance of King Herod in NBC's live special of Jesus Christ Superstar on Easter Sunday and his part can be seen here. The rock legend had this to say in a recent interview about landing the role, "When this opportunity came across, they said, 'Hey, why don't you be in Jesus Christ Superstar?' And I said, 'I'm either Judas or Herod, right?' And they said, 'Herod.' I said, 'OK, I knew that was coming.'"

Poison frontman Bret Michaels has announced that he will be playing a free show on the AAA Stage at Victory Plaza on Sunday, May 6th before the AAA 400 Drive For Autism Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at Dover International Speedway in Dover, DE.

Guns N' Roses cofounder and bassist Duff McKagan is set to interview actor Sean Penn about his new book, Bob Honey Who Just Do Stuff, at Seattle's Moore Theatre on April 11th.

Bonfire has released a music video for their new song "Stand Or Fall". It comes from their forthcoming album "Temple Of Lies", which is set to be released on April 13th. Watch it here.

Faster Pussycat guitarist Brent Muscat's band The Saints Of Las have released a new track called "Rock N Roll Groupie". Muscat had this to say, "I sing lead vocals on this one, which is kind of a miracle. In 2005, my doctor said after my cancer surgery, I would never be able to sing again. It was some hard work and a lot of practice with tongue twisters to get in shape; I think I proved him wrong." Stream it here.

Bon Jovi have released a music video for their new single, "Walls". Watch it here.

Impending Doom have released a new song titled "The Wretched And Godless". The track is the first music they have revealed in over five years and comes from their new album "The Sin And Doom Vol. II" which will be in stores June 22nd. The band had this to say, "The wait is over! After five years, we're happy to be back with a new record. We wanted to write a heavy, straight to the point record that our genre of music seems to be lacking today." Stream the song and read more here. - here.