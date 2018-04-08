AC/DC With Axl Rose Lacks Integrity Says Guitarist

There were recent unconfirmed reports that Angus Young is planning to record a new album with Rose. Phil Collen, who himself rose to fame as a replacement guitarist in Def Leppard, was asked about during an interview with the Boise radio station 96.9 The Eagle.

He had this to say, "I'm a huge AC/DC fan, and if the whole band's left or gone... Malcolm dead, obviously. Brian Johnson got kicked out. Cliff Williams retired and Phil Rudd got arrested. You've got one person [left], so it's not really AC/DC. Maybe call it 'A, With Axl Rose.' It kind of loses its appeal. It becomes karaoke; it becomes something else, and it's lost its integrity, really."

Collen then said,"I thought [Axl did] amazing when he stood in for Brian Johnson. I thought he was amazing, actually. Full power to him - he's done really, really good stuff. But I think as a band, if he was gonna do an album, it may sound good, but it's not really the band anymore." - here.