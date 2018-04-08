Clap Your Hands Say Yeah Expand Classic Album For Reissue

The reissue is set to hit stores on May 25th and the band will also be playing the album in full during some select upcoming tour dates in North America, UK and Europe.

Alec Ounsworth had the following to say, "Let me explain. Some Loud Thunder was an album written mostly as a reaction to the not unwelcome but still uncomfortable great interest in the band's first album, Clap Your Hands Say Yeah. Depending on who you asked, in 2007 the band was known alternatively as the 'real thing' or a flash in the pan, a band who presented a new paradigm for independent music or whose model was based on sheer luck, a band simply enjoying the process of creation or a (relatively) new band struggling to maintain some sort of illusory artistic foothold." Read more - here.