|
Coheed and Cambria Releasing Album Later This Year Under New Deal (Week in Review)
.
Coheed and Cambria Releasing Album Later This Year Under New Deal was a top story on Thursday: Coheed and Cambria are planning to release a brand new album later this year which will be unleashed under a brand new deal that they just inked with Roadrunner Records. The band shared the news via social media black and white video that featured a mask being constructed along with a narration that reads: "Know now there is no time... / Space, between the Well and unknowing / Fans will be able to catch the band on the road this summer when they team up with Taking Back Sunday for a coheadlining tour across the U.S. that will feature support from The Story So Far. See the dates - here.
The band shared the news via social media black and white video that featured a mask being constructed along with a narration that reads: "Know now there is no time... / Space, between the Well and unknowing /
Fans will be able to catch the band on the road this summer when they team up with Taking Back Sunday for a coheadlining tour across the U.S. that will feature support from The Story So Far. See the dates - here.